Seven Daysies Awards: Best community newspaper (that's not Seven Days), 2024

Best community newspaper (that's not Seven Days) 

The Other Paper

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE OTHER PAPER
  • Courtesy of the Other Paper

The Other Paper — Published in print and online, this community newspaper keeps South Burlingtonians in the loop on local happenings, from school district business to a black bear's whereabouts.

Other Finalists

