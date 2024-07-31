 Seven Daysies Awards: Best country artist or group, 2024

Best country artist or group 

Brett Hughes

click to enlarge Brett Hughes - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Brett Hughes

Brett Hughes — A local legend, this country crooner can be heard at venues around the state, from Madbush Falls to Shelburne Vineyard. Catch him solo or with the Prickly Mountain Playboys and the Honky Tonk Crowd.

  |  

