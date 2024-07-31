Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft fair, 2024

Courtesy

Stowe Foliage Arts Festival

Stowe Foliage Arts Festival — Do you need a steampunk lighting fixture? An eight-foot-tall Cor-Ten steel bear, complete with claws and teeth? Tassels on everything?

Each autumn, the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival brings more than 150 vendors with all kinds of unlikely creations — as well as more expected craft-fair fare, such as high-quality pottery, jewelry, stained glass and handmade textiles — to the Topnotch Field in Stowe.

Some of the vendors make things you won't see elsewhere. Sunapee, N.H.'s Mauli McDonald incorporates taxidermy into surprisingly tasteful bouquets and wreaths. Others showcase items both practical and, um, less so: South Burlington blacksmith Ben Williams makes stunning chef's knives and viking seaxes. And, of course, there are many Vermonty offerings, such as nature photos by Ian Clark and Brandon Kline.

The 2024 edition will run from October 11 to 13 and feature food trucks, live music and Celtic dance. Even if you aren't normally crazy for crafts, you might enjoy an afternoon of sampling maple bourbon and petting llamas under the fall foliage. Just watch out for bears.

