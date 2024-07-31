 Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft fair artist or vendor, 2024

Best craft fair artist or vendor 

Hazelbuds Clay Co.

Hazelbuds Clay Co. — Got morels? Mini fungi sculptor Em has a talent for making mushrooms out of found materials. Inspired by the Earth, she supports sustainable practices by donating a portion of her sales to Indigenous organizations.

