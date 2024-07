Seven Daysies Awards 2024

Best dance studio Studio 3 Dance

click to enlarge Courtesy of Studio 3 Dance Studio 3 Dance — Codirectors Michelle Little and Rachel Bilodeau impart their passion for tap, jazz, hip-hop and many other movement styles to students at two fitness studios. Other Finalists Fusion 802 Dance

Lines Vermont Dance Studio + Store

RevolVT

Spotlight

Synergy Center for Dance and the Performing Arts