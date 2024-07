click to enlarge James Buck

The House of LeMay in 2024

The House of LeMay — Hailing from “the Hot Damn Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, Vt.,” the House of LeMay hosted its final Winter Is a Drag Ball in 2024, passing the torch after two decades to drag king Mike Oxready. The LeMays remain one of New England's most beloved drag troupes.

