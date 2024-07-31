 Seven Daysies Awards: Best family-friendly festival, 2024

Best family-friendly festival 

Festival of Fools

Festival of Fools — From jugglers to jokesters, this annual August festival promises a "gala of goofs." Think "America's Got Talent" but on the Church Street Marketplace.

