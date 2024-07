click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Noah Kahan performing at Burlington's Waterfront Park in July 2023

Noah Kahan — "Folk Malone" has made history with his guitar, banjo, and raw lyrics about hope, loss and the familiar sights of the Strafford valley, from which he hails. It's no secret that he loves Vermont — and Vermont, and the world beyond, loves him back.

Other Finalists