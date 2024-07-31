 Seven Daysies Awards: Best hip-hop artist or group, 2024

Best hip-hop artist or group 

A2VT

click to enlarge A2VT - FILE: BEAR CIERI
  • File: Bear Cieri
  • A2VT

A2VT — With members hailing from Somalia, Congo, Tanzania and Burundi, this high-energy group blends dance, hip-hop and pop influences to make uplifting melodies and captivating verses.

