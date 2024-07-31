 Seven Daysies Awards: Best instrumentalist, 2024

Best instrumentalist 

Paul Asbell

click to enlarge Paul Asbell - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Paul Asbell

Paul Asbell — Since his start in Chicago, Paul Asbell's bluesy guitar career has caught the ears of countless fans and landed him gigs with numerous legends. He continues to bend notes in Burlington, where he teaches his craft to college students.

Other Finalists

Previous Winners

