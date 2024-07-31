 Seven Daysies Awards: Best large live music venue, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best large live music venue 

Higher Ground

click to enlarge Higher Ground - COURTESY OF HIGHER GROUND
  • Courtesy of Higher Ground
  • Higher Ground

Higher Ground — The region’s marquee rock club hosts a constant stream of big-name musical touring acts on its palatial Ballroom stage. The adjacent Showcase Lounge features more intimate acts.

Other Finalists

  • The Flynn
  • Shelburne Museum
  • Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
  • Waterfront Park

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation