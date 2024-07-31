 Seven Daysies Awards: Best LGBTQ+ event, 2024

Best LGBTQ+ event 

Pride Vermont Parade & Festival

click to enlarge Pride Vermont Parade & Festival - FILE: JAMES BUCK
  • File: James Buck
  • Pride Vermont Parade & Festival

Pride Vermont Parade & Festival — Revelers show up for Vermont’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community with a lively Burlington procession from Church Street to Battery Park, followed by an epic all-day party.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Previous Winners

