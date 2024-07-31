 Seven Daysies Awards: Best local podcast, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best local podcast 

"Brave Little State"

From left: Sabine Poux, Josh Crane and Burgess Brown - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • From left: Sabine Poux, Josh Crane and Burgess Brown

"Brave Little State" — Vermont Public listeners have long known and appreciated the in-depth reporting from "Brave Little State," the listener-powered podcast that answers a question posed, then voted on, by the public. Each episode takes a deep dive into what's old, new, nifty or nettlesome in the Green Mountain landscape — from the dating scene in small communities to the challenges of finding a primary care physician to the acquired taste for Phish, Vermont's most celebrated jam band.

Going above and beyond its consistently solid journalism, "Brave Little State" tackled an ambitious topic this year with "Recognized," a three-part series exploring the thorny issue of Indigenous identity in Vermont. While many news outlets have reported on the controversy surrounding the four self-proclaimed and state-recognized Abenaki tribes, "Recognized" spent two years fearlessly examining the historical record, including Vermont Public's own prior reporting. Brave indeed, and well deserving of a Daysie.

Other Finalists

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation