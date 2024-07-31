Seven Daysies Awards: Best local podcast, 2024

James Buck

From left: Sabine Poux, Josh Crane and Burgess Brown

"Brave Little State" — Vermont Public listeners have long known and appreciated the in-depth reporting from "Brave Little State," the listener-powered podcast that answers a question posed, then voted on, by the public. Each episode takes a deep dive into what's old, new, nifty or nettlesome in the Green Mountain landscape — from the dating scene in small communities to the challenges of finding a primary care physician to the acquired taste for Phish, Vermont's most celebrated jam band.

Going above and beyond its consistently solid journalism, "Brave Little State" tackled an ambitious topic this year with "Recognized," a three-part series exploring the thorny issue of Indigenous identity in Vermont. While many news outlets have reported on the controversy surrounding the four self-proclaimed and state-recognized Abenaki tribes, "Recognized" spent two years fearlessly examining the historical record, including Vermont Public's own prior reporting. Brave indeed, and well deserving of a Daysie.

