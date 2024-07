Seven Daysies Awards 2024

Best local radio personality Mike Czarny & Mary Cenci (Star 92.9)

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Mary Cenci & Mike Czarny Mike Czarny & Mary Cenci (Star 92.9) — Star 92.9's relatable morning team Mike and Mary serve up the perfect mix of easy banter, family-friendly humor and adult contemporary hits to start the day. Other Finalists Betty B. (107.1 FM Frank)

House & Hammer (107.1 FM Frank)

Mel Allen (106.7 WIZN)

Ross Mickel (105.9 FM the Radiator)