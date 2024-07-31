 Seven Daysies Awards: Best local theater company, 2024

Best local theater company 

Lyric Theatre Company

click to enlarge A Chorus Line, 2008 - COURTESY OF LYRIC THEATRE COMPANY
  • Courtesy of Lyric Theatre Company
  • A Chorus Line, 2008

Lyric Theatre Company — Now 50 years old, Lyric is one of the largest community theater groups in the region. The nonprofit was a driving force behind this summer's first-ever performance of The Sound of Music in concert at Trapp Family Lodge.

