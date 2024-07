click to enlarge Courtesy

The Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education at Shelburne Museum

Shelburne Museum — Founded in 1947 by prolific collector Electra Havemeyer Webb, Shelburne Museum has more than 150,000 items in its permanent collection and connects past to present in compelling special exhibitions. View the art in 39 different structures, from the Ticonderoga steamboat to the contemporary Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education.

