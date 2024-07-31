 Seven Daysies Awards: Best painter, 2024

Best painter 

Katharine Montstream

click to enlarge Katharine Montstream at the Moran Plant - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Katharine Montstream at the Moran Plant

Katharine Montstream — No one captures the Vermont landscape quite like Montstream. Since her first solo show at the Daily Planet in 1989, she's never stopped sharing new views of this place, in oils and watercolors.

