 Seven Daysies Awards: Best photographer, 2024

Best photographer 

Hillary Dubie Photography

HiIlary Dubie - COURTESY OF ADAM CD CARON
  • Courtesy of Adam Cd Caron
  • HiIlary Dubie

Hillary Dubie Photography — Burlington-based photographer Hillary Dubie captures life's most momentous occasions with an artful eye and perfect focus. She shoots everything from boudoir sessions to babies' first birthdays.

