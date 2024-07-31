 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to dance, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best place to dance 

Club Metronome

click to enlarge Club Metronome - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Club Metronome

Club Metronome — Club Metronome has provided a space for Burlingtonians to get their groove on since the '90s. They do exactly that, whether it's at Emo Night or a Y2K Pop party.

Other Finalists

  • Light Club Lamp Shop
  • On Tap Bar & Grill

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation