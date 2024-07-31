 Seven Daysies Awards: Best pop artist or group, 2024

Best pop artist or group 

Noah Kahan

click to enlarge Noah Kahan performing at Burlington's Waterfront Park - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Noah Kahan performing at Burlington's Waterfront Park

Noah Kahan — Nominated for Best New Artist in the 2024 Grammy Awards, Kahan has made his name on hits that strike just the right chord between commercial success and emotionally hard-hitting lyricism.

Other Finalists

Previous Winners

