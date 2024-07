click to enlarge Courtesy of Victoria Blewer

Chris Bohjalian

Chris Bohjalian —A New York Times best-selling author, Bohjalian has written more than 20 novels, including the 2024 thriller The Princess of Las Vegas, featuring estranged sisters, casinos and crimes. His 2018 thriller, The Flight Attendant, was adapted into a hit TV show starring Kaley Cuoco.

