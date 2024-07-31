 Seven Daysies Awards: Best small live music hot spot, 2024

Best small live music hot spot 

Radio Bean (Burlington) & Zenbarn (Waterbury Center)

Jesse Taylor Band at Radio Bean - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Jesse Taylor Band at Radio Bean

Radio Bean — Though small in stature, Radio Bean has been the beating heart of Burlington's music scene for more than 20 years. The cute name may conjure a coffee shop with a crunchy playlist, but the neon sign out front hints at the club's rockin' character and rustic, somehow electrically cottagecore charm.

Five nights a week, the walls pulsate with everything from jazz to honky-tonk to punk as multicolor spotlights illuminate the room. While the sun sets and the (thankfully inexpensive) drinks flow, bands, DJs and solo acts take their turn onstage, here and at the adjoining Light Club Lamp Shop. It's that delicious cocktail of sounds — from University of Vermont students putting on their first show to nationally touring artists such as Arc Iris, the Barr Brothers and Vapors of Morphine — that endears this venue to music lovers of all ages.

Radio Bean narrowly avoided a fiery fate this spring when an apartment upstairs caught flames. The listening community showed up, raising money and offering to help with cleanup. Now that the Bean is back in action, they continue to lavish the club with love, singing and dancing all night long.

  • The 126
  • Foam Brewers
  • Monkey House
  • Nectar's
click to enlarge Grateful Dead tribute band Shred is Dead performing to Zenbarn's "party pods" - COURTESY OF SHAWN RICE
  • Courtesy Of Shawn Rice
  • Grateful Dead tribute band Shred is Dead performing to Zenbarn's "party pods"

Zenbarn — Audience members party ’til the cows come home in this dairy barn turned events venue. There's live music most nights — check the website for the full calendar of local and touring talent.

  • Bent Nails Bistro
  • South Mountain Tavern
  • The Underground

