 Seven Daysies Awards: Best standup comic, 2024

Best standup comic 

Meredith Gordon

click to enlarge Meredith Gordon - COURTESY OF ANDY GORDON
  • Courtesy of Andy Gordon
  • Meredith Gordon

Meredith Gordon — A down-to-earth comic who knows how to get the audience laughing, Gordon weaves into her standup everything from PTO meetings to blunders in the bedroom.

Other Finalists

  • Alex St. Louis
  • Jared Hall
  • Max Higgins
  • Paul Tenney

