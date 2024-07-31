 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cover or tribute band, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best cover or tribute band 

Purple: A Tribute to Prince

click to enlarge Craig Mitchell - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Craig Mitchell

Purple: A Tribute to Prince — Renowned house DJ Craig Mitchell is also a singer and arguably the biggest Prince fan in Vermont — or maybe anywhere. For proof, seek out his killer tribute act.

Other Finalists

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation