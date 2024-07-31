 Seven Daysies Awards: Best trivia night, 2024

Best trivia night 

Vermont Comedy Club

click to enlarge The Vermont Comedy Club - COURTESY OF KYLE TANSLEY
  • Courtesy of Kyle Tansley
  • The Vermont Comedy Club

Vermont Comedy Club — Test your knowledge (or luck) at Tuesday Trivia nights, featuring rotating hosts and themes — from Taylor Swift to adult animation. Winners are rewarded with prizes including tickets to comedy shows.

Other Finalists

  • Alfie's Wild Ride
  • wit & grit.

Previous Winners

Location Details

