Seven Daysies Awards: Best barista, 2024

Luke Awtry

Cole Thornton

Cole Thornton (The Cosmic Grind) — There's nothing like praise from a fellow professional. On a recent morning at the Cosmic Grind in Burlington, Lydia Beaulieu watched appreciatively as Cole Thornton brewed her order. He deftly pulled the shot, poured in steamed oat milk and swirled a design into her dirty chai before handing it over with a smile.

Beaulieu plies the same trade elsewhere. She knows it takes serious skills to manage a powerful, often finicky espresso machine while also juggling ingredients, drinks and customers — and making everyone feel welcome.

"Being a barista is more than just making coffee," Beaulieu said.

Since Thornton joined the Cosmic Grind's core team when it opened more than seven years ago, his warmth and personal style have made him memorable. The Winooski native fell in love with coffee shops as a high school student. He liked coffee and, just as important, Thornton said, "I made friends there."

He continues to do so. The barista addresses all who enter the narrow storefront as "friend" and lavishes attention on their drinks as if they are the only ones in the shop.

Coffeehouses "have always been a respite for me," Thornton said. "I'm constantly reminded that we can be that for people."

