Seven Daysies Awards: Best brewpub, 2024

Best brewpub 

Burlington Beer Company

click to enlarge Double-stack smash burger with hand-cut fries and an Elaborate Metaphor pale ale - FILE: DARIA BISHOP
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • Double-stack smash burger with hand-cut fries and an Elaborate Metaphor pale ale

Burlington Beer Company —Burlington Beer went big when it opened its brewpub in the city’s South End. The kitchen pumps out crowd-pleasing pub grub to pair with house brews, as well as suds, ciders and hard kombucha from other producers.

Other Finalists

  • Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
  • Good Measure Pub & Brewery
  • Vermont Pub & Brewery
  • Zero Gravity Beer Hall

Previous Winners

Location Details

