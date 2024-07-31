Seven Daysies Awards: Best brewpub, 2024

click to enlarge
- File: Daria Bishop
- Double-stack smash burger with hand-cut fries and an Elaborate Metaphor pale ale
Burlington Beer Company —Burlington Beer went big when it opened its brewpub in the city’s South End. The kitchen pumps out crowd-pleasing pub grub to pair with house brews, as well as suds, ciders and hard kombucha from other producers.
Other Finalists
- Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
- Good Measure Pub & Brewery
- Vermont Pub & Brewery
- Zero Gravity Beer Hall
