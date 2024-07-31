 Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft brew selection, 2024

Best craft brew selection 

Beverage Warehouse

click to enlarge Beverage Warehouse - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Beverage Warehouse

Beverage Warehouse — The state’s largest craft beer, wine and liquor store goes above and beyond to keep its 14,000-plus Facebook fans in the loop on beer deliveries and free tastings. Recycle those cans at the drive-through redemption center.

Other Finalists

  • Half-Step Beer & Wine
  • The Local: Wine & Beer
  • Stowe Public House & Bottle Shop
  • Vermont Beer Collective

