 Seven Daysies Awards: Best craft brewery, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Drink

Best craft brewery 

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery (Burlington) & Hill Farmstead Brewery (Greensboro Bend)

click to enlarge Matt Wilson (left) and Kris Nelson at Zero Gravity Craft Brewery - COURTESY OF KATIE PALATUCCI
  • Courtesy Of Katie Palatucci
  • Matt Wilson (left) and Kris Nelson at Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery — The Burlington brewery’s beer hall has ample indoor and outdoor seating for sipping suds such as Conehead IPA and Green State Lager. Even teetotalers can get in on the action with its nonalcoholic sister brand, Rescue Club.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
  • Burlington Beer Company
  • Foam Brewers
  • Lucy & Howe Brewing Company
click to enlarge Hill Farmstead Brewery - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Hill Farmstead Brewery

Hill Farmstead Brewery — Since RateBeer first voted Shaun Hill's brewery the best in the world in 2013, the rural spot has gained an international following. Fill a growler, grab a bottle in the retail shop or take in the view with a full pour on the porch.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • 14th Star Brewing Co.
  • The Alchemist
  • Bent Hill Brewery
  • Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Previous Winners


Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation