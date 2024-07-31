Seven Daysies Awards: Best hard cidery, 2024

Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Stowe Cider — Looking for a cider that's "as high as Mount Mansfield and as dry as they come"? A tallboy of Stowe Cider's High & Dry won't leave you ... well, you know.

All the cidery's apples are sourced within 150 miles, though they're sometimes combined with far-flung ingredients such as ginger, lemon and orange (in the year-round Mountain Glow) or blue-raspberry gummy bears (a seasonal offering). Whether the fresh-pressed result is dry and appley or electric blue, Stowe Cider's signature is drinkability. These ciders are made for crushing at the top of the mountain, on the river, at an outdoor concert or with a cider doughnut on a perfect fall day.

The taproom is a destination in its own right, with hoppin' live music and a barbecue restaurant, Shakedown Street BBQ & Grill, that pays tribute to the Grateful Dead. Something's shakin', indeed.

Other Finalists