 Seven Daysies Awards: Best hard cidery, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Drink

  |  

Best hard cidery 

Stowe Cider

Stowe Cider - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Stowe Cider

Stowe Cider — Looking for a cider that's "as high as Mount Mansfield and as dry as they come"? A tallboy of Stowe Cider's High & Dry won't leave you ... well, you know.

All the cidery's apples are sourced within 150 miles, though they're sometimes combined with far-flung ingredients such as ginger, lemon and orange (in the year-round Mountain Glow) or blue-raspberry gummy bears (a seasonal offering). Whether the fresh-pressed result is dry and appley or electric blue, Stowe Cider's signature is drinkability. These ciders are made for crushing at the top of the mountain, on the river, at an outdoor concert or with a cider doughnut on a perfect fall day.

The taproom is a destination in its own right, with hoppin' live music and a barbecue restaurant, Shakedown Street BBQ & Grill, that pays tribute to the Grateful Dead. Something's shakin', indeed.

Other Finalists

  • Citizen Cider
  • Eden Ciders
  • Shacksbury
  • Vermont Cider Lab

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation