Seven Daysies Awards: Best mocktails, 2024

Best mocktails 

Waterworks Food + Drink

Waterworks Food + Drink — No alcohol? No prob! Bartender-mixed mocktails make zero-proof sipping feel special. Guava purée meets lime, Coco Lopez and soda water in the 467 Days of Summer.

Other Finalists

  • The 126
  • The Archives
  • BKK in the Alley
  • Devil Takes a Holiday
