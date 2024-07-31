Seven Daysies Awards: Best nonalcoholic beverage brand, 2024

Courtesy

Aqua ViTea

Aqua ViTea — Some swear by the Strawberry Sage. Others adhere to the Elderberry. And plenty of the parched prefer Peach Out. All are aficionados of Aqua ViTea, a Vermont kombucha king that has fermented and fizzed its way into fans' hearts for 17 years.

The Middlebury-based beverage company, founded by Salisbury resident Jeff Weaber in 2007, prides itself on concocting cultured tea drinks with low sugar and organic ingredients that are good for the gut. Turmeric Sunrise includes a kick of cayenne pepper and pink peppercorn in a blend of black and green teas, apple cider, lemon juice, turmeric juice, and vanilla extract. Pineapple Lemonade is a sweet and citrusy thirst quencher. Strawberry Sage, which has a hint of peppermint, won a 2024 Good Food Award. The artist-designed bottles and cans nod to the vivid flavors inside.

Two years ago, Aqua ViTea launched a line of probiotic seltzers to stake a claim in the crowded market of carbonated drinks that Gen Zers guzzle by the gallon. Aqua Seltzers' four flavors — Cucumber + Mint, Pomegranate + Cherry, Grapefruit + Thyme and Raspberry + Lime — incorporate a dose of "functional" probiotics to aid digestion as much as dehydration.

