 Seven Daysies Awards: Best smoothies/juices, 2024

Best smoothies/juices 

The Vermont Juice Company

The Vermont Juice Company — Forged in an industrial-level hydraulic press, these juices are no joke. Brightly colored blends such as Brain Boost and Carroty Clarity promise immunity, abundance, energy and strength.

Other Finalists

  • Eco Bean + Greens
  • Empower Nutrition

