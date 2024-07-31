 Seven Daysies Awards: Best spirits distiller, 2024

Best spirits distiller 

Barr Hill

click to enlarge Bar Hill distiller Caledonia Spirits - DARIA BISHOP
  • Daria Bishop
  • Bar Hill distiller Caledonia Spirits

Barr Hill — At the impressive Capital City distillery, try award-winning vodkas and gins unique for their use of raw honey. USA Today counts this place among the "10 craft gin distilleries in the U.S. you need to know about."

  • Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
  • Mad River Distillers
  • Smugglers' Notch Distillery

