Seven Daysies Awards: Best teahouse, 2024

Best teahouse 

Dobrá Tea

Dobrá Tea — Guests can sit on bohemian floor pillows and browse a menu of more than 100 varieties of direct-sourced loose-leaf tea from around the globe.

Other Finalists

  • Fresh Bubble Tea & Juice
  • The North Branch Café
  • Stone Leaf Teahouse

