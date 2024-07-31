 Seven Daysies Awards: Best winery, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Drink

  |  

Best winery 

Shelburne Vineyard

click to enlarge Shelburne Vineyard - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Shelburne Vineyard

Shelburne Vineyard — Winemaker Ethan Joseph constantly pioneers new techniques in the vineyard and the cellar. Sample the fruits of his labor in the airy tasting room, out on the patio or in the loft.

Other Finalists

  • Ellison Estate Vineyard
  • Maquam Wine
  • Snow Farm Vineyard
  • Stella14 Wines

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation