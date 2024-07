click to enlarge Courtesy Of Burlington Bagel Bakery

A variety of flavors from Burlington Bagel Bakery

Burlington Bagel Bakery — "Vermont's Original" bagel bakery, dating back to 1979, cooks up more than 15 varieties, including Montréal spice and cheddar-dill. A fourth location is planned for Williston this fall.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

The Bagel Place

Feldman's Bagels

Myer's Wood Fired

Willow's Bagels

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wally's Place

Wally's Place — Under new ownership since 2023, this longtime island café brings the community together over bagels baked fresh daily. Twelve sandwich options are served on the New York-style rounds.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)