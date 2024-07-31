Seven Daysies Awards: Best barbecue, 2024

Courtesy Of Ben Hudson

Prohibition Pig

Prohibition Pig — At Waterbury's Prohibition Pig, you can buy the farm. Or rather, you can order the Buy the Farm! platter: massive piles of pork, brisket, hot sausage, ribs and wings with a choice of three sides. It serves four to six people, so call a few friends and quote the restaurant's tagline: "Meat Here."

They'll come running. This barbecue spot is helmed by the culinary geniuses behind Hen of the Wood, who bring their love of hospitality, flavor and fun to smoked meats. Led by head chef Bernadette Pearson, the team gussies up mac and cheese — a staple barbecue side — with Jasper Hill Farm's Chef Shred cheese and cornbread crumbs. The fries are made with duck fat. The pastrami? Cured in-house.

You'll be tempted to pair a succulent chopped pork plate or gooey fried pimento cheese balls with a beer fresh from the on-site brewery (enter around the corner from the restaurant). Curious drinkers should also know that Pro Pig's Liquor Society serves flights of fancy from the restaurant's bar-to-ceiling booze wall, be they Dead Bird Brandy from close-to-home Shelburne Orchards or rare whisk(e)ys from around the globe.

The smoked meat is hot, the drinks are cold, and you're sure to leave full.

Other Finalists