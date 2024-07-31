 Seven Daysies Awards: Best barbecue, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best barbecue 

Prohibition Pig

Prohibition Pig - COURTESY OF BEN HUDSON
  • Courtesy Of Ben Hudson
  • Prohibition Pig

Prohibition Pig — At Waterbury's Prohibition Pig, you can buy the farm. Or rather, you can order the Buy the Farm! platter: massive piles of pork, brisket, hot sausage, ribs and wings with a choice of three sides. It serves four to six people, so call a few friends and quote the restaurant's tagline: "Meat Here."

They'll come running. This barbecue spot is helmed by the culinary geniuses behind Hen of the Wood, who bring their love of hospitality, flavor and fun to smoked meats. Led by head chef Bernadette Pearson, the team gussies up mac and cheese — a staple barbecue side — with Jasper Hill Farm's Chef Shred cheese and cornbread crumbs. The fries are made with duck fat. The pastrami? Cured in-house.

You'll be tempted to pair a succulent chopped pork plate or gooey fried pimento cheese balls with a beer fresh from the on-site brewery (enter around the corner from the restaurant). Curious drinkers should also know that Pro Pig's Liquor Society serves flights of fancy from the restaurant's bar-to-ceiling booze wall, be they Dead Bird Brandy from close-to-home Shelburne Orchards or rare whisk(e)ys from around the globe.

The smoked meat is hot, the drinks are cold, and you're sure to leave full.

Other Finalists

  • Black Diamond Barbeque
  • Bluebird Barbecue
  • Mark BBQ
  • Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse
  • Nocturnal

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation