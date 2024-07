click to enlarge Courtesy

August First

August First — These European-style loaves are baked with love. From seven-grain and country French to ciabatta and brioche, the breads are delicious any way you slice ’em.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Klinger's Bread Company

O Bread Bakery

Trent's Bread

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Randy George and Eliza Cain

Red Hen Baking Co. — Watch bakers work while you grab a massive miche, open-crumbed ciabatta or "sprouternickel." Breads are made with grains sourced from within 150 miles of the bakery.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)