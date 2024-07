click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Chicken and waffles with a mimosa at Sneakers Bistro

Sneakers Bistro — Folks have frequented the Onion City's retro café for more than 40 years. The all-day breakfast, particularly the Sneakers Famous Eggs Benedict, is legendary.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Chef's Corner Café Bakery

The Friendly Toast

The Grey Jay

The Spot

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery

Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery — Since 1918, the family-friendly restaurant just over the Montpelier border has delivered homestyle favorites — as one diner put it, "It's like they bake nostalgia into every dish." Breakfast is served all day.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)