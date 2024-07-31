Seven Daysies Awards: Best breakfast sandwich, 2024

Daria Bishop

Breakfast sandwich #8 at the Café HOT.

The Café HOT. — Looking for the hottest egg sandwich around? You'll find it at the Café HOT., a Burlington breakfast and brunch spot that's served self-described "killer food" since 2021.

Don't let "killer food" fool you. The vintage, yellow-lit menu board spells out the kitchen's ethos: WE ARE NO KILL NO MEAT. The vegetarian café doesn't need meat to offer a menu jam-packed with creative and delicious sandwiches.

Customers can choose among breakfast sandwiches stuffed inside homemade milk buns, biscuits and crunchy vegan wraps. The Raven is something to crow about: It features the crispiest fried egg atop garlicky "black cat raven sauce," crunchy tostada, avocado, miso sauce and chopped herbs, all piled on a soft milk bun made in-house. All together, it's a textural dream.

And don't sleep on Café HOT.'s "chicken-fried egg" sandwiches (#8 and #9 on the menu). In an ode to the best restaurant meals of 2023, Bon Appétit praised the "craggy, crisp-crusted slab of fluffy scrambled eggs" between the buns.

HOT. stuff, indeed.

