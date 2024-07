click to enlarge Courtesy of Farmhouse Tap & Grill

A Farmhouse burger

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill — The Farmhouse Group's award-winning gastropub offers several local burgers, from a black bean patty with chile-lime feta to its classic LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef, topped with bacon, arugula, cheddar and pickled red onion.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.

Burger Bar

Burlington Beer Co.

The Shopping Bag

click to enlarge Julia Clancy

Cheeseburger at Worthy Burger

Worthy Burger — Burgers of all kinds are flame-kissed over a fire — top 'em with bacon, cheese or secret sauce. Hopheads trek from afar for the craft beers on draft.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)