 Seven Daysies Awards: Best comfort food, 2024

Food

Best comfort food 

Our House Bistro

click to enlarge Barbecue mac at Our House Bistro - FILE: MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Barbecue mac at Our House Bistro

Our House Bistro — Frickles, chicken pot pie, and mac and cheese with add-ons such as lobster and pulled pork live up to the bistro's slogan: "Twisted comfort food."

Other Finalists

  • Harmony's Kitchen
  • Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery

Previous Winners

Location Details

