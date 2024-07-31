 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cooking class, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best cooking class 

Baking School at King Arthur Baking Company

click to enlarge Baking School at King Arthur Baking Company - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Baking School at King Arthur Baking Company

Baking School at King Arthur Baking Company — Head to the flour company's flagship campus for delicious lessons in chemistry. World-class instructors will school you on everything from French pastries to the magic of wild yeast.

Other Finalists

  • ACCESS CVU
  • Cooking With Stephanie
  • Red Poppy Cakery

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation