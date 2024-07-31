Seven Daysies Awards: Best creemee, 2024

click to enlarge Glenn Russell

Palmer Lane Maple

Palmer Lane Maple —Pure maple syrup imbues soft-serve ice cream with Vermont’s famous flavor. Top your cone with housemade maple sprinkles.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Burlington Bay Market & Café

Little Gordo Creemee Stand

Offbeat Creemee

The Village Scoop

click to enlarge Courtesy

Matt Bonoma of Vermont Cookie Love

Vermont Cookie Love — The sweet-toothed swing by the "Love Shack" year-round for freshly baked cookies, but in summer the greater attraction is smooth, thick creemees made from Vermont dairy.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)