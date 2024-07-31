Seven Daysies Awards: Best creemee, 2024

click to enlarge
- Palmer Lane Maple
Palmer Lane Maple —Pure maple syrup imbues soft-serve ice cream with Vermont’s famous flavor. Top your cone with housemade maple sprinkles.
Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
- Burlington Bay Market & Café
- Little Gordo Creemee Stand
- Offbeat Creemee
- The Village Scoop
- Matt Bonoma of Vermont Cookie Love
Vermont Cookie Love — The sweet-toothed swing by the "Love Shack" year-round for freshly baked cookies, but in summer the greater attraction is smooth, thick creemees made from Vermont dairy.
Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
- Canteen Creemee Company
- Dairy Creme
- Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks
- Red Hen Baking Co.
