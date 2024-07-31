 Seven Daysies Awards: Best CSA, 2024

Best CSA 

Paul Mazza's Fresh Produce

Paul Mazza's Fresh Produce — Paul Mazza's has grown fresh, local, affordable produce for 38 years and counting. The community members who sustain its work — aka the "farm family" — enjoy CSA shares with recipe suggestions.

  • Bread & Butter Farm
  • Intervale Community Farm
  • Jericho Settlers Farm, Inc.
  • Pete's Greens

