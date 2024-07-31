Seven Daysies Awards: Best farmstand, 2024

James Buck

Sam Mazza's Farm Market, Bakery and Greenhouses

Sam Mazza's Farm Market, Bakery and Greenhouses — How do you turn a fleeting Vermont growing season into a thriving year-round farmstand?

With a little Mazza magic — and a heap of hard work by two generations of the Mazza family and their dedicated team. On its 350-acre Colchester farm, Sam Mazza's Farm Market, Bakery and Greenhouses offers pick-your-own berries and a bounty of vegetables, harvested May through October. June brings Strawberry Fest; July features a concert series; fall arrives with hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a three-mile corn maze, and the giant pumpkin weigh-in and craft fair, followed by winter's Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands.

This well-stocked market's got you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. It sells eggs, milk, cheese and bread as well as Vermont-made specialty foods — including Mazza Family Meatballs and meat pies — and fine wines. Ovens are hot seven days a week as in-store bakers turn out doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes, breads and their famous pies. The lawn and garden section stands ready to equip anyone inspired to start their own mini farm.

Other Finalists