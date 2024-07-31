 Seven Daysies Awards: Best food/drink event, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

Best food/drink event 

South End Get Down

click to enlarge South End Get Down - FILE: DARIA BISHOP
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • South End Get Down

South End Get Down — Get southern barbecue, veggie-forward Mediterranean dishes, wood-fired pizza or a frosty local beer — all in one parking lot. The lively block parties are family- and dog-friendly.

Other Finalists

Previous Winners


Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation