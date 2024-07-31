 Seven Daysies Awards: Best french fries, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best french fries 

Al's French Frys

click to enlarge Al's French Frys - DON EGGERT ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Don Eggert ©️ Seven Days
  • Al's French Frys

Al's French Frys — Like everything else about Al's, the "frys" are deliciously old-fashioned: cut by hand and cooked twice so they're hot, fresh and flavorful.

Other Finalists

  • The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
  • May Day
  • South Mountain Tavern
  • Waterworks Food + Drink

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation