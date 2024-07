Courtesy of City Market

City Market, Onion River Co-op — With two locations, Burlington's grocery cooperative has it all: fresh produce, local meats, a robust bulk section and tasty café cuisine. Sign up for a cooking class, herb walk or Pennywise Pantry Store Tour.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Healthy Living

Jake's ONE Market

Jericho Market

Lantman's Market

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Hunger Mountain Co-op

Hunger Mountain Co-op — Co-op shoppers fuel up with natural, healthy dishes fresh from the deli, hot bar or salad bar. Take your ginger-garlic tofu outside, or enjoy river views from the café.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)